Lancaster Man Dead After Crashing with Multiple Utility Poles

LANCASTER, Minn. — A Lancaster man has died after his vehicle hit multiple utility poles and rolled over.

34 year old Adam Morskog was driving a Ram pickup truck, going north on highway 59 when he went into a ditch at the city road 5 intersection.

His car vaulted over the approach before hitting the poles.

The car finally came to rest on the driver’s side on 5th street in Lancaster.