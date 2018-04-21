Offense Tops Defense in MSUM Spring Game

MSUM will face Minnesota Crookston to open season in August.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (MSUM Athletics) – Senior Joe Tjosvold ‘s 18-yard field goal on the final play of the game helped the Offense top the Defense, 23-20 in the Minnesota State University Moorhead spring football game on Saturday at Scheels Field at Nemzek Stadium.

The defense got points for turnovers, three-and-out stops and stops in front of the 50 and also got points for stops in front of the defense’s 38-yard line.

“It was good to see our young players perform under pressure in game-like situations,” MSUM head coach Steve Laqua said.

For the offense, sophomore-to-be quarterback Jakup Sinani was 24-of-39 passing for 256 yards and a touchdown.

“ Jakup Sinani has progressed well from last year,” Laqua said.

Sophomore receiver Jake Richter had 12 catches for 86 yards while sophomore receiver Grady Bresnahan had seven catches for 124 yards and a score.

Sophomore Zach Simons led the ground game with 66 yards on 13 carries while junior Herman Gray had 45 rushing yards and a score.

Tjosvold connected on field goals of 43, 27 and 18 yards.

The defense recorded nine sacks on the day and 4 three-and-outs. Junior Zach Sweep had eight tackles and two pass breakups whilejunior Deiondre Taylor had even tackles. Sophomore Darius Woods-Steichen had two sacks. Senior Jeff Stith had 2.5 tackles for loss.

“The defense was solid again, that capped off a very good spring for that unit,” Laqua said. “Our cornerback play was very good and our defensive line was outstanding.”

The spring game wrapped up the spring practice session for MSUM. The Dragons open the 2018 regular season at home against Minnesota Crookston.