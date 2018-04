String of Shootings and Dog Killing Related

Investigators believe the incidents are connected but they are still looking for who's responsible

POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A rash of shootings is the cause of a dog’s death and property damage throughout Polk County.

The sheriff’s office says a dog was shot and killed and numerous vehicles were hit in the Northland and Sandsville Township.

Anyone in the area who finds similar damage is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff.