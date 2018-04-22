Bison Softball Completes the Sweep of Coyotes

NDSU improves to 25-14 on the season.

VERMILLION, S.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Jacquelyn Sertic tossed her second straight shutout and Zoe Stavrou collected a career-high four hits as North Dakota State defeated South Dakota 2-0 in a Summit League softball game played Sunday, April 22, at Nygaard Field.

NDSU (25-14, 5-2 SL) is scheduled to host Fort Wayne (16-29, 1-7) in a Summit League doubleheader on Saturday, April 28.

Batting second in the lineup, Stavrou put the Bison ahead 1-0 in the first inning. She connected on a 0-1 bench for a home run to center field, her first long ball of the season. Stavrou finished the series hitting .700 (7×10) with the homer, double, sacrifice fly and six runs batted in.

North Dakota State extended the lead to 2-0 in the top of the fourth inning. Tabby Heinz was hit by pitch and scored on Montana DeCamp’s double to right center.

Sertic (19-7) allowed only four hits to notch her second shutout of the series and seventh of the season. She struck out 10 batters and issued no walks. Only two baserunners reached second base. Sertic has recorded double-figure strikeouts 13 times this season and 31 in her career.

Dustie Durham led South Dakota (15-32, 5-9 SL) with a double and single, while Lauren Eamiguel added two hits.

Sarah Lisko (5-10) took the loss for USD.