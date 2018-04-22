Chase With Speeds Reaching 110 MPH Ends Near Mapleton

Driver was arrested for reckless driving and fleeing a police officer

CASS COUNTY, N.D. — An Omaha, Nebraska man led North Dakota troopers on a high-speed chase in Cass County Saturday night.

Thirty-two-year-old Daniel Rosseter was arrested for reckless driving and fleeing a police officer.

The highway patrol says around 11:40 p.m., they received a report of a reckless driver on I-94.

A trooper located the SUV going more than 110 miles per hour near Casselton.

A traffic stop was attempted but the SUV continued to flee.

The pursuit ended near Mapleton after spike strips were successfully deployed.

No one was hurt.