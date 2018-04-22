Chase With Speeds Reaching 110 MPH Ends Near Mapleton

One Woman's Symptoms Lead to Rare Diagnosis
FARGO, N.D. -- One woman received a rare diagnosis after months of experiencing unexplained symptoms. Shari Hagen–Oxton says she always felt out of breath a year ago. "Even just letting the dog out in the…
CASS COUNTY, N.D. — An Omaha, Nebraska man led North Dakota troopers on a high-speed chase in Cass County Saturday night.
Thirty-two-year-old Daniel Rosseter was arrested for reckless driving and fleeing a police officer.
The highway patrol says around 11:40 p.m., they received a report of a reckless driver on I-94.
A trooper located the SUV going more than 110 miles per hour near Casselton.
A traffic stop was attempted but the SUV continued to flee.
The pursuit ended near Mapleton after spike strips were successfully deployed.
No one was hurt.