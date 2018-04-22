NDSU Baseball Shutout in Series Finale with Leathernecks

Herd drop to 14-18 overall

OMAHA, Neb. (NDSU Athletics) — The Western Illinois University Leathernecks posted a 4-0 shutout win over the North Dakota State University baseball team Sunday, April 22, at Seymour Smith Park.

North Dakota State (14-18, 7-9 Summit League) is scheduled to host Dakota State Wednesday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.

Sophomore Tucker Rohde tallied NDSU’s only hit of the game – a single to right field, leading the Bison at the plate.

Redshirt sophomore Mitch O’Connor (0-3) suffered the loss on the mound after giving up three earned runs on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk in 2 1/3 innings.

C.J. Schaeffer went 2-for-3 with a double, home run, RBI and run scored to pace Western Illinois (9-22, 7-7 Summit League) in the batter’s box.

Leatherneck starter Ian Koch (3-5) earned the victory after giving up no earned runs on one hit with 10 strikeouts and two walks in eight innings of work.