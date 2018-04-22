Silver Alert Issued For Missing Mandan Man Has Been Canceled, He Has Been Located

Milo Miller is a 73 year old White Male Who Was Last Seen Saturday
TJ Nelson,

North Dakota Emergency Notification System:Milo Miller was found in Bismarck.

 

******original story below******

 

A Silver Alert is being issued at the request of Mandan Police department. Milo Richrd Miller of Mandan, North Dakota is a 73 year old White Male.

He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 205 lbs. and has White hair and Green eyes. His last know whereabouts were on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. in Mandan. He is believed to be driving a Dark blue 2008 Dodge Caravan, ND license 881BCR.

Additional information: Mr. Miller has a number of health issues and has not taken his medication for his for two days, and suffers from a condition which can result in sudden anger.

 

Related Post

West Fargo Police Lieutenant, Former Chief Candida...
Parents of Andrew Sadek Testify in Senate Committe...
Lawsuit May Halt Construction on Dakota Access Pip...
Edgeley Man Recovering After Crashing into Cows Ne...

You Might Like