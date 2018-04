Missing Lengby man’s body found

The body of a missing Lengby, MN man has been found.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says Benjamin Widseth’s body has been found at an undisclosed location.

He was last seen around three o’clock Sunday morning at a house North of Lengby. Authorities say a shotgun was missing from that home.

Widseth’s body has been taken to the University of North Dakota Medical Examiner’s Office in Grand Forks for an autopsy. Authorities don’t suspecting foul play.