Fargo North Baseball Sweeps Doubleheader with Valley City

Blake Anderson surrenders two hits in game one victory.

FARGO, N.D. — It took until the seventh inning but the Fargo North Spartans baseball team finally plated a run to win the first game of a doubleheader with Valley City 1-0.

Blake Anderson got the start for the Spartans. He gets the complete game shutout while giving up just two hits and striking out 10. Riley Gerhardt scored from second on an over throw to first base for the walk-off win.

In game two, Fargo North downed Valley City 4-o. The Spartans scored three runs in the opening inning and held on from there.