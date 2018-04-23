Fargo North High Celebrates “Eco” Week

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo North students are bringing the awareness of environmental concerns to their classmates with ECO Week.

Each day will focus on recycling, ecology awareness and ways the students can be more environmentally friendly.

Students also held a succulent and cacti sale, some of which they grew themselves.

On Wednesday, students will give ECO presentations to kids at Kennedy Elementary.

“As far as the peer mentorship goes, there’s an element to that. But also to share environmental things and show those elementary kids that they have an impact too. Go home and share the ideas with their parents or to start there. It’d be great to see environmental clubs in elementary schools,” said Brooke Kupcho, environmental club co-advisor.

Last year, Fargo North students sold more than 400 plants at their sale.