Girls Soccer: Kelsch’s Hat Trick Leads Shanley Past Sheyenne

Tabby Kelsch nets three goals for the Deacons en route to a 3-2 victory

FARGO, N.D. — Shanley girls soccer outlasted Sheyenne 3-2 in the Deacon’s season opener. Senior Tabby Kelsch netted all three goals for the Deacons en route to the victory.

Shanley is scheduled to host Fargo Davies on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.