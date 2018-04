Loud Noise Wakes People And They Notice Their House Is On Fire

HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. — Two people are awakened by a loud noise in the middle of the night and look out to see their house on fire.

It happened around 3:30 this morning about three miles north of Park Rapids.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office found the house fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The people inside were able to get out safely with their dog.

The Park Rapids Fire Department extinguished the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.