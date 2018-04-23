NDSU Women’s Golf Expands Lead in Conference Championship

The Bison were led by Sierra Bennion's one-under par

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State University women’s golf team increased its lead by three shots to 13 strokes and sophomore Sierra Bennion took over sole possession of first-place in the second round of The Summit League Women’s Golf Championship Monday, April 23, at ArborLinks Golf Club.

NDSU carded its second-best 18-hole round score in program history with a 1-over par 289 Monday after shooting a 3-over par 291 in the first round Sunday for a 36-hole team score of 4-over par 580 – the best 36-hole team score in tournament history.

Denver, the reigning Summit League tournament champion for the last four seasons, is in second at 17-over par 593, while South Dakota is in third at 35-over par 611 to round out the top-three.

All five of NDSU’s golfers are in the top-10 and have yet to score worse than a bogey through 36 holes.

Bennion, a native of Jamestown, N.D., fired a career-best 2-under par 70 to lead the Bison and surge to the top of the leaderboard with a 36-hole 1-under par 143 (73-70).

Senior Natalie Roth is one stroke behind Bennion in second with an even-par 144 (71-73), while freshman Taylor McCorkle is tied for sixth at 4-over par 148 (75-73).

Freshman Alexis Thomas is in eighth with a two-round 5-over par 149 (72-77), and junior Emma Groom is tied for ninth at 6-over par 150 (77-73) to wrap up the North Dakota State scoring.

The third and final round is scheduled for Tuesday, April 24. NDSU is looking to capture its first league championship since 2012-13.