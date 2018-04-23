Royal Baby Born to Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge

The couple's Kensington Palace office says Kate gave birth at 11:01 a.m. (1001 GMT; 6:01 a.m. EDT) to a boy weighing eight pounds, seven ounces (3.8 kilograms).
LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May has offered “warmest congratulations” to Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their new son.

May says that “I wish them great happiness for the future.”

The baby is the couple’s third child and is fifth in line to the throne.

The palace says “the queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

The news brought cheers from dedicated royal-watchers outside London’s St. Mary’s Hospital, where a self-appointed town crier proclaimed the birth.

The words “it’s a boy” were flashed in lights around the top of London’s BT Tower, which can be seen for miles around.

 

