Sheriff Identifies Body Found Along Highway 2

He was 36 year-old Casey Weekley of Grand Forks.

GRAND FORKS, ND (KFGO) – The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Dept. has released the name of a man whose body was found in the median along US Hwy. 2 west of Grand Forks Sat. morning.

He was 36 year-old Casey Weekley of Grand Forks.

The body was sent to the UND pathology department for an autopsy.

A crime in the death is not suspected.

A passing driver spotted the body.