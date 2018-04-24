More Than 80 Doosan Bobcat Employees Help Out Local Organizations

Doosan Bobcat divided several employees among various nonprofits across the F-M area

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Dozens of employees at Doosan Bobcat spent their day helping several nonprofits across the Fargo–Moorhead area.

As part of its annual “Doosan Days of Community Service”, eighty employees were divided among Charism, Churches United, and the Bright Sky Gardens to assist with several tasks.

At the Bright Sky Gardens in Moorhead, the volunteers took down an old fence and cleared the garden to make way for new plants this spring.

“Many of us were born and raised in the area, as well as around the state, so it’s great to be able to go out to the community and take part in the spring cleanup or helping them out with events here in the community gardens, helping to feed the people who are living in these facilities,” said Laura Ness Owens, the Vice President of Marketing at Doosan Bobcat.

Doosan also participated in service projects in Wahpeton and Bismarck, as well in its other locations in central Minnesota, Georgia, and North Carolina.