“Chicago the Musical” And “Kinky Boots” Part of Broadway in Fargo Season

Season Tickets Are Already On Sale

FARGO, N.D. — Some of the most successful stage productions of all time are a part of the upcoming “Broadway in Fargo” season.

“Chicago the Musical” is just one of six stage productions coming to the Gate City Bank Theatre at Fargodome over the course of a year.

The only bad news for fans of “Chicago” is that you’ll have to wait until May 2019 to see the show in Fargo.

Other productions include Kinky Boots, The Sound of Music, Finding Neverland, Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular and Something Rotten.

Broadway in Fargo 2018-19 Season tickets are on sale now at www.fargodome.com.

Finding Neverland

Monday, October 22, 2018 at 7:30 PM

Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular

Thursday, December 20, 2018 at 7:30 PM

Kinky Boots

Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 7:30 PM

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music

Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 7:30 PM

Something Rotten!

Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 7:30 PM

Chicago The Musical

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 7:30 PM