“Chicago the Musical” And “Kinky Boots” Part of Broadway in Fargo Season

(KMSP) - The Dodge County, Minn., Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday that Lois Riess, the Minnesota grandmother arrested last week in Texas for the alleged murder of her husband last month and another woman just a few weeks ago, will be extradited to…
FARGO, N.D. -- Some of the most successful stage productions of all time are a part of the upcoming "Broadway in Fargo" season. "Chicago the Musical" is just one of six stage productions coming to the Gate City Bank Theatre…
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Dozens of employees at Doosan Bobcat spent their day helping several nonprofits across the Fargo–Moorhead area. As part of its annual "Doosan Days of Community Service", eighty employees…