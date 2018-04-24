Cobber Baseball relying on Pitching Depth with Loaded Schedule

Concordia played six games in three days this weekend.

Baseball teams around the Fargo-Moorhead area are trying to find time to make up games that were previously snowed out.

Concordia played doubleheaders on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, going 4-2 on the weekend.

Trying to cram that much baseball into a short span of time causes logistical problems, especially when it comes to your pitching staff.

But in Concordia’s case, that is one of its biggest strengths.

“Pitching depth definitely comes into play, and with that we’re in pretty decent shape,” head coach Chris Coste said. “I’m not going to say this is the best pitching staff Concordia has ever had. You can definitely make that argument maybe. But it’s definitely the deepest.”

The Cobbers are on the road Wednesday with a doubleheader against St. John’s.