Democratic Lawmaker Begins 24-Hour Sit-In Over Gun Legislation

First-Term Lawmaker Is From Apple Valley, Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Democratic lawmaker is holding a 24-hour sit-in on the Minnesota House floor to protest the lack of action on gun legislation.

Rep. Erin Maye Quade began the protest this morning.

Several Democratic colleagues and one suburban Republican joined at the start to share stories of Minnesotans who were fatally shot.

Maye Quade is a first-term lawmaker from Apple Valley.

She hopes to call attention to the need for stronger gun restrictions.