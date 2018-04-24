Fargo Force win Game Three Thriller in USHL Playoffs

The Force won 6-5 to take a 2-1 series lead

FARGO, N.D. — Things looked great for the Fargo Force after they jumped ahead 3-0 in game three of the USHL Western Conference semifinals against Omaha.

The Lancers didn’t fold.

Omaha scored the only four goals of the middle period to take a one-goal lead. But, they could not hang on with the momentum.

The teams alternated goals until the Force took a 6-5 lead with 6:55 left in the third on a goal from Robbie Stucker.

Fargo has a chance to win the series Wednesday night at Scheels Arena.