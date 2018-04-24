Fargo Force win Game Three Thriller in USHL Playoffs

The Force won 6-5 to take a 2-1 series lead
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — Things looked great for the Fargo Force after they jumped ahead 3-0 in game three of the USHL Western Conference semifinals against Omaha.

The Lancers didn’t fold.

Omaha scored the only four goals of the middle period to take a one-goal lead. But, they could not hang on with the momentum.

The teams alternated goals until the Force took a 6-5 lead with 6:55 left in the third on a goal from Robbie Stucker.

Fargo has a chance to win the series Wednesday night at Scheels Arena.

Related Post

USHL Hockey: Force Trounce Muskegon
Fargo Force Force Shootout, Fall to Sioux Falls
USA’s Gold Medal Curling Team Will Skip Farg...
Force Sweep Dubuque in Convincing Fashion

You Might Like

Fargo City Commission Candidates Gather for Q & A

FARGO, N.D. -- The Hawthorne Neighborhood Association hosted a forum for Fargo city commission candidates. Organizers say the questions citizens submitted were wide-ranging, but some of the biggest topics were aging infrastructure, housing, election reform,…