Greater Fargo Moorhead Optimistic for Business Expansions in 2018

One of the major changes is how Korber Medipak Systems is moving its North American headquarters to Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — 2017 proved to be a year of positive growth for businesses in the metro, but leaders from the Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corporation (GFMEDC) say 2018 is already looking promising.

“We’ve got a number of expansion projects that we’re working on, a couple of attraction projects that are currently underway that we’re really excited about,” said Mark Vaux, the Executive Vice President for Business Development for the GFMEDC.

One reason for the GFMEDC to be optimistic is how Korber Medipak Systems is moving its North American headquarters from Florida to Fargo.

The German corporation plans to expand the former Fargo Automation building by 5300 square feet and create multiple jobs in the community.

“Our ability to be flexible and help them adapt to give them the greatest chance for success is of utmost importance,” said Vaux.

One of the companies that has thrived with the help of the GFMEDC is WEX Health in West Fargo. Jeff Young, the President of WEX Health, is grateful for the corporation’s support.

“The EDC has done a tremendous job helping our business. I remember meeting them the first time half a dozen years ago when we had about 20 people. Today we’re closing in on 300 people in Fargo, and they’ve been a tremendous part of that assistance and growth,” said Young.

Young is optimistic about how the GFMEDC will help other businesses capitalize on their potential.

“I think there’s a lot of innovation that happens, there’s some tremendous talent and I think there’s a lot of sharing that goes on across the organization to say we can bring things out of the Fargo–Moorhead community that can compete with anyone in the world,” said Young.

With an emphasis on business and entrepreneurial expansion, the GFMEDC looks to continue expanding the region’s economic impact in the future.

At the annual GFMEDC meeting, chairman Jeffry Volk announced that there were more than 20 EDC expansion projects that brought in $26 million for local businesses.