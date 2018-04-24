NDSU Women’s Golf Wins Summit League Title

Bison advance to NCAA Tournament.

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State won its second Summit League Women’s Golf Championship in program history on Tuesday, April 24, at ArborLinks Golf Club. The Bison previously captured the league title in 2012-13.

North Dakota State earned the league’s automatic berth into the NCAA regionals, which will be held May 7-9 in San Francisco, Calif.; Austin, Texas; Madison, Wis.; and Tallahassee, Fla. Regional selections will be announced Wednesday, April 25, at 5:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

NDSU posted round scores of 291, 289 and 308 to finish with a 54-hole team score of 24-over par 888 – four strokes ahead of four-time defending league champion Denver, which posted a 28-over par 892. South Dakota State finished third with a 40-over par 904, rounding out the top-three.

All five Bison finished in the top-20, led by senior Natalie Roth, who finished tied for second with a 1-over par 217 (71-73-73) after falling short in a three-way playoff for the individual title.

Freshman Taylor McCorkle tied for fourth at 7-over par 223 (75-73-75), while sophomore Sierra Bennion tied for sixth at 8-over par 224 (73-70-81).

Junior Emma Groom tied for 12th with a three-round 13-over par 229 (77-73-79), and freshman Alexis Thomas tied for 18th at 19-over par 235 (72-77-86), rounding out the North Dakota State scoring.

McCorkle and Roth were both selected to the all-tournament team.

With the championship victory, the Bison won their fifth tournament of the season, tying the program’s single-season record, which was first set in 2012-13.

Summit League All-Tournament Team

Mary Weinstein, So., Denver

Taylor McCorkle, Fr., North Dakota State

Teresa Toscano, So., South Dakota State

Natalie Roth, Sr., North Dakota State

Sophie Newlove, Jr., Denver