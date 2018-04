Spartan Softball Charts 36 Runs in Doubleheader

North scored 20 runs in game one victory.

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo North softball team excelled offensively on the diamond in a Tuesday doubleheader against Devils Lake. The Spartans scored a lot of runs in game one winning 20-3.

The bats kept rolling in the game two victory by a finals score of 16-3.