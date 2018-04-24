Vendors From Across The Upper Midwest Attend Sysco ND’s Food Show

FARGO, ND – Sysco’s North Dakota Food Show brought more than 200 vendors from around North Dakota, South Dakota and western Minnesota to Fargo.

Sysco tried to advance Fargo’s restaurant scene by offering kitchen staff training and help with menus and recipes.

Those recipes included using fresh, local food and exotic meats, which are just some of the newest food trends of 2018.

Sysco employees say their favorite part about the food show is being able to interact with all the unique Fargo restaurateurs.

“It’s great to sit and listen to each customer’s story. Every customer is unique in what they bring to the food service industry and anyway that we can help them. I can never have the same plan for every customer because every customer is completely different, so I just love helping with their business and succeed in that,” Sysco North Dakota’s Director Cary Rauschenberger said.

More than 500 people came to this year’s Sysco food show.