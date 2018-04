West Fargo Father Charged In Child’s Death

Spencer Warren Foner, 27, was in Cass County Court this morning and charged with one count of manslaughter, victim is a child and one count of child neglect, parental care.

WEST FARGO, ND — A West Fargo man is facing manslaughter and child abuse charges in connection with the death of his 8 month-old child.

Both are felonies.

The charges are related to an incident on March 7, 2018.

West Fargo police were called to an apartment that Foner shared with his girlfriend.

The 8 month-old wasn’t breathing.

Officers saw two other children in the bathtub.

Foner gave them conflicting information about whether the child who died had been in the water.

The complaint says officers smelled marijuana in the apartment and saw paraphernalia and pipes.

Foner’s next court date is scheduled for May 24.

