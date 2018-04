West Fargo Splits Baseball Doubleheader With Fargo North

Packers won game one 5-1.

FARGO, N.D. — The defending class A state champion West Fargo Packers split a double header on Tuesday at Fargo North. In game one, the Packers scored three runs in the fourth inning to win by a final score of 5-1.

In game two, the Spartans notched three runs in the opening frame and held on to win 4-2.