Horace Mann, Roosevelt Elementary Step Out for Second Annual Walk-A-Thon

They raised more than $6,000

FARGO, N.D. — Horace Mann and Roosevelt Elementary took advantage of the spring weather that has finally arrived with their Walk–a–thon fundraiser.

The walk consisted of an obstacle course for students with activities such as hopscotch and limbo.

Students collected pledges from friends and family to raise more than $6,000 for their schools.

For doing such a good job in the walk–a–thon’s second year, the students will get a day where they can pie their teachers in the face and spray them with silly string.

“With the winter we’ve had, it is great to be out in the spring but it also develops that sense of community and to be able to walk safely around your blocks and to promote our school and promote that health, it’s just one way to get them involved in being better learners, being active listeners, things like that,” said Leandra Ostrom, Horace Mann Elementary principal.

More than 340 students participated in the walk–a–thon this year.