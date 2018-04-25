Attorney General Sessions Will Visit Fargo Friday

FARGO, ND - Attorney General Jeff Sessions is coming to Fargo on Friday. Details regarding what Sessions plans to talk about are not being released. The Justice Department says Sessions will make a "law enforcement related" announcement and deliver remarks on…
GRAFTON N.D. (KFGO) - A several hour stand-off in Grafton Tuesday evening. Police responded around 5:30 p.m. to a mobile home on Stewart Drive on the city's east side on a report of a domestic incident involving a gun. There, a…
FARGO, N.D. -- The Hawthorne Neighborhood Association hosted a forum for Fargo city commission candidates. Organizers say the questions citizens submitted were wide-ranging, but some of the biggest topics were aging infrastructure, housing, election reform,…