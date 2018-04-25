Attorney General Sessions Will Visit Fargo Friday

The Justice Department says Sessions will make a "law enforcement related" announcement and deliver remarks on the opioid crisis.

FARGO, ND – Attorney General Jeff Sessions is coming to Fargo on Friday.

Details regarding what Sessions plans to talk about are not being released.

Sessions said in a trip to North Carolina last week that the federal government will continue to arm state and local law enforcement agencies with the tools they need to reduce opioid abuse.

He highlighted efforts by the Drug Enforcement Administration to limit production by manufacturers that may be misusing opioids.

Federal authorities in North Dakota are investigating an international fentanyl trafficking operation that has led to the arrests of a Colombian national and two Chinese nationals.

U.S. Attorney Chris Myers of North Dakota declined to comment about Sessions’ visit.