City of Moorhead Tries To Cut Down On Crashes on Center Ave.

Angela Shen,

MOORHEAD, Minn. – People got the chance give their two cents on changes to the Center Avenue Corridor from the Red River to Eighth Street in Moorhead on Wednesday.

Currently, there are two lanes in each direction.

One option for the project would include adding a third left turn lane to reduce the possibility of crashes. Others include simply doing a mill and overlay, adding on–street bike lanes, adding roadway parking or including a buffer between the street and sidewalk.

“They really want to hear everyone’s opinions. They want to look at the facts. What are the needs for the study? How the different alternatives address the different needs that we’ve identified for the study. Then we’ll take a summation of this final input meeting and we’ll be taking that to Moorhead City Council to make a final decision,” Moorhead Center Avenue Project Manager Peggy Harter said.

No matter what the final decision is, construction for the project will start in 2019.

