College Baseball: NDSU Downs Dakota State in Home Opener

Bison topped the Trojans 16-1

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU baseball reacquainted with Newman Outdoor Field in its home opener against NAIA opponent, Dakota State.

The Bison topped the Trojans 16-1. Drew Fearing went 3-3 with three RBIs and one run for NDSU.

The Bison host Omaha in a three-game series this weekend.