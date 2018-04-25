College Softball: Bison Gear Up for Home Opener in Renovated Sports Complex

NDSU will host Fort Wayne on Saturday

FARGO, N.D. —The Bison softball team has played twelve “home games” so far this season, none of which were actually played at the Ellig Sports Complex.

But thanks to the warmer weather NDSU is finally gearing up to host Fort Wayne this weekend, and got the chance to practice outside on their home turf Wednesday afternoon.

The herd has some new digs to get used to at the Ellig Sports Complex, including a new scoreboard, new speakers, and a new press box. Head coach Darren Mueller thinks it’s going to give his squad an added boost of energy.

“I think just this whole change of scenery just gives a new sense of life for our softball kids because they’re constantly on the road and they see a lot of different complexes and I think when they come here now they know they’re playing at a Division I school,” Mueller said.

“The stadium is beautiful,” Pitcher Jacqueline Sertic added. “We as a team collectively are so excited. We just looked at the speaker on the scoreboard and that is very nice we’re going to have some nice walk up songs.”

NDSU faces Fort Wayne on Saturday.