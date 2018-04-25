Concordia Awarded Major Grant From The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation

in honor of former Mellon Foundation president and Concordia College alumnus Dr. Earl Lewis

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia has been awarded a $1 million dollar grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

The grant was awarded to the college in honor of former Mellon Foundation president and Concordia College alumnus Dr. Earl Lewis.

Lewis has been a member of the Board of Regents and has previously helped fund diversity scholarships.

The grant will be used in part for endowment and operating funds to support faculty development and for scholarships for students from underrepresented backgrounds.