Construction on University Dr. & 10th St. N begins next month in Fargo

FARGO, ND – There will also be plenty of orange on major Fargo roads starting in May.

The University Drive I–94 interchange will be straightened out and turn lanes will be lengthened. While work is being done on eastbound 18th Avenue to 21st Avenue South, the road will go down to two lanes in each direction. There will also be short periods where traffic will be down to one lane.

Also next month, 10th Street North between 4th and 12th Avenue will be under construction. Pavement will be improved and storm sewers and water mains will be upgraded.

“We’ve got people that are working next to the pavement or right next to the travel way. At the end of the day everybody should go home and sleep in their own bed and that’s the goal of all of this stuff. So, let’s slow down and be distraction free,” NDDOT Asst. District Engineer Kevin Gorder said.

Both projects are expected to be completed in September.