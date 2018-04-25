Construction on University Dr. & 10th St. N begins next month in Fargo

Austin Erickson,

FARGO, ND – There will also be plenty of orange on major Fargo roads starting in May.

The University Drive I–94 interchange will be straightened out and turn lanes will be lengthened. While work is being done on eastbound 18th Avenue to 21st Avenue South, the road will go down to two lanes in each direction. There will also be short periods where traffic will be down to one lane.

Also next month, 10th Street North between 4th and 12th Avenue will be under construction. Pavement will be improved and storm sewers and water mains will be upgraded.

“We’ve got people that are working next to the pavement or right next to the travel way. At the end of the day everybody should go home and sleep in their own bed and that’s the goal of all of this stuff.  So, let’s slow down and be distraction free,” NDDOT Asst. District Engineer Kevin Gorder said.

Both projects are expected to be completed in September.

Related Post

Alberta Man, Semi Driver Injured in Icy I-29 Crash...
Information Released on Fargo Man Hit by Train
Walcott Man Found Outside Suffering from Severe Hy...
Fordville Man Dies in Crash Near Grand Forks

You Might Like

Fargo North Environmental Club Teaches Kids to Be "Eco-Friendly"

FARGO, N.D. -- Fargo North students are doing their part to spread the word to younger students about helping the environment. Third and fourth graders from Kennedy Elementary School listened to a presentation from members of the Fargo North Environmental Club.…

State Rep. Erin Maye Quade Ends Her Gun Legislation Sit-In

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Democratic lawmaker has finished a 24-hour sit-in on the Minnesota House floor to protest inaction on gun control legislation. Colleagues showed up to show their support for State Rep. Erin Maye Quade during the sit-in.…

Child Sex Abuse Trial Ends With Plea Deal Agreement

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. -- A trial is called off after the defendant reaches a plea deal in a child sex abuse case in Fergus Falls. A jury was ready to hear the case of 59-year-old Thomas Iacono. But the Rothsay…