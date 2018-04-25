Man Arrested After Armed Standoff In Grafton

The suspect, 31-year old Guadalupe Benavidez, Junior, eventually surrendered without incident.
Joe Radske,

GRAFTON N.D. (KFGO) – A several hour stand-off in Grafton Tuesday evening.

Police responded around 5:30 p.m. to a mobile home on Stewart Drive on the city’s east side on a report of a domestic incident involving a gun.

There, a man was reportedly holding several people hostage and had threatened to kill them and police.

The regional SWAT team and negotiators were called for assistance.

He’s being held in the Walsh County Correctional Center pending charges.

