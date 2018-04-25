Man Arrested After Armed Standoff In Grafton

GRAFTON N.D. (KFGO) – A several hour stand-off in Grafton Tuesday evening.

Police responded around 5:30 p.m. to a mobile home on Stewart Drive on the city’s east side on a report of a domestic incident involving a gun.

There, a man was reportedly holding several people hostage and had threatened to kill them and police.

The regional SWAT team and negotiators were called for assistance.

The suspect, 31-year old Guadalupe Benavidez, Junior, eventually surrendered without incident.

He’s being held in the Walsh County Correctional Center pending charges.