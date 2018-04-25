Mann’s 36 Saves in Game 4 Lead Fargo Force to Western Conference Finals

The Force won 2-0

FARGO, N.D. — Offense was at more of a premium in game four of the best-of-five series between the Fargo Force and Omaha Lancers.

In game three, the teams combined for 11 goals, but Wednesday night’s matchup was scoreless heading into that third.

In the final period, Ty Farmer got the Force on the scoreboard with 11:38 to play. The team later added an empty-netter to win 2-0.

Fargo goaltender Strauss Mann gave up 10 goals over the previous two games, but he earns the shutout behind 36 saves.

The Force advance to the Western Conference Finals with the win.