Rollover South Of 52nd Avenue South Forces Authorities To Close Ramp

There Has Been No Official Word Of Any Injuries

FARGO, N.D. — One lane of traffic on I-29 south of 52nd Avenue South in Fargo was shutdown after a vehicle rolled onto its top.

There has been no official word on injuries.

The accident was reported around 8:15 Wednesday evening a little over 1 mile south of Exit 60.

Fargo Police blocked traffic from 52nd Avenue south and the NDDOT issued a Travel Alert for the area while crews cleaned up the crash scene.

A KVRR reporter on scene said only a couple of police vehicles remained around 10 o’clock and the Travel Alert was lifted.

