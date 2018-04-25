Women’s Golf: Bison Will Head to Wisconsin for the NCAA Regional Tournament

The Bison drew the 17-seed and will play at the University Ridge golf course May 7th-9th

FARGO, N.D. —After winning the Summit League women’s golf title, North Dakota State now knows where it will compete in the NCAA Regional: Madison,Wisconsin.

It’s not the most exotic location to play golf, but the Bison were thrilled when they discovered their draw. Two of their competitors are from Wisconsin and have experience golfing on the very same course they will see in the championships.

“Taylor and Alexis, our two freshmen, both are from suburbs of Madison,” head coach Matt Johnson said. “They’ve played numerous high school tournaments there. Alexis has set a state record for a low state tournament score at that golf course. For freshman who are experiencing something new to be in a familiar environment that’s going to be great.”

“Wisconsin, it’s just close so we’re going to have a lot of fans, family and friends there,” Senior Natalie Roth said. “That is such a huge driving force for our team.”

