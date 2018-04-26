Bill Cosby Found Guilty On Three Counts Of Sexual Assault

The 80-year-old comedian was accused of drugging and violating a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

NORRISTOWN, PA — Bill Cosby convicted of drugging and molesting a woman in first big celebrity trial of #MeToo era.

The panel of seven men and five women have been deliberating about 14 hours.

The 80-year-old comedian was accused of drugging and violating a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Cosby is lashing out at prosecutors after a jury convicted him of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Cosby stood up and erupted after jurors left the courtroom. He used an expletive to refer to District Attorney Kevin Steele, who was arguing to revoke Cosby’s bail. Cosby shouted, “I’m sick of him!”

The judge ruled that Cosby will remain free pending sentencing.

He’s charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

The guilty verdict could put him in prison for up to 10 years on each count.

Prosecutors used Cosby’s past admissions about drugs and sex as well as the testimony of five other women to help bolster accuser Andrea Constand’s allegations. Cosby’s lawyers argued Constand leveled false accusations against Cosby so she could sue him and extract a huge civil settlement.

It’s the only criminal case to arise from allegations from more than 60 women.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission. Constand has done so.