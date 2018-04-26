Come Out to Bowl, Buy and Bite to Honor Our Heroes

All the proceeds from this Saturday's sale will go towards the next Honor Flight

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Calling all garage sale lovers!

This is your opportunity to pick up some items at a low cost while also supporting our veterans.

It’s a trip for veterans to visit Washington D.C. and see the memorials from the wars they have served in.

In years past, they have had a bowling event but this is the first year they are incorporating the sale.

Many of the volunteers say it is magical to see the impact this trip has on each of the veterans.

“The veterans don’t pay a dime. We pay for their whole trip and it becomes a passion once you see these guys come back and hear the stories and they sacrificed a lot for us and they served for us and this is the least we can do for them and so I think it’s just a passion for all of us,” said Jolinda Michaels, a volunteer.

The rummage sale will have all day bowling, a bake sale and will be happening at Sunset Lanes in Moorhead on Saturday from 9 to 4.