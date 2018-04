Exit 257 Overpass In Jamestown Closed After Oversize Load Causes Damage

Traffic on Interstate 94 Was Down To One Lane Temporarily

Jamestown/North Dakota Highway Patrol

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — A big rig did some damage to an overpass in Jamestown.

North Dakota Highway Patrol shutdown one lane of traffic on I-94 around 1 o’clock Thursday after an oversize load got wedged under the overpass bridge.

It was reopened a short time later but the Exit 257 overpass is now closed due to damage to the bridge.