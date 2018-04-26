Fargo Park District Gets City “On the Move” In New Campaign

The park district will put on a whole week of free, outdoor events in June

FARGO, N.D. — Eat well, play well and you will live well.

That’s why the Fargo Park District has launched their “On the Move” initiative to help get more people active throughout the community.

The park district has partnered with Family Wellness, Courts Plus and the YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties to bring a week of outdoor activities for the entire family.

From June 11–15, people can get involved in KnockerBall challenges, yard games, an outdoor activity circuit and more.

“After a long winter, I think everybody needs that reboot, that energy to really get out there and try to move outdoors,” said Joel Vettel, with Fargo Park District. “We want to get people out and about and enjoy our park and our park facilities but more importantly, we want to get them moving because at the end of the day, we want people to live healthy and live longer and have an enjoyable times at our parks.”

Anyone who stops in to one of the four fitness locations during the week of June11–15 and mentions “Fargo On The Move” will get free access.