Fire Destroys Hunter, ND Bar

Hunter, N.D. (KFGO) – Firefighters from several towns are working on containing a fire at a bar in Hunter, N.D.

The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Resident Tim Murch says he awoke to an unusal noise and he went to investigate when he saw the smoke.

After calling authorities, he then ran to a nearby apartment building and woke up the residents in case the fire spread.

The fire appears to have started in the main part of C&I Hunter Bar on Main Street (Highway 18) and spread to a neighboring building that was once a grocery store but is now part of the bar.

That building is around 100 years old and had multiple ceilings, making it hard to initially contain the fire.

Casselton Fire Chief Tim McLean said Hunter and Arthur both ran out of water and they sent trucks back to Casselton to get more.

Cass County Electric Coop had a truck with a bucket on scene so firefighters could tear down some of the exterior to get to the fire but they ened up using a backhoe for the majority of the knockdown.

Crews also worked hard to prevent the fire from spreading to Hunter Grain Company’s headquarter offices next to the building about six feet away.

The C&I Bar is a city owned, municipal bar and lounge.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.