HS Baseball: Shanley Sweeps Doubleheader Against Fargo South

Deacon Braydon Koenig went 4-5 with a triple and 2 RBI in game one

FARGO, N.D. — Shanley baseball defeated Fargo South 8-3 in game one of Thursday’s doubleheader.

Shanley also pulled out the victory in game two of the doubleheader. The Deacons won 8-1 in five innings.