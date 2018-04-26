Community Reacts After Hunter C&I Bar Destroyed by Fire

The bar served as a popular meeting place for many groups across Hunter

HUNTER, N.D. — The Hunter C&I Bar was a popular meeting place for people in Hunter. But everything changed Thursday morning.

“A neighbor across the alley who heard some popping and banging and oh man, 2:30 in the morning I think, and he went out to investigate, and thank goodness he did,” said Randy Moen, the Insurance Agent for the Hunter C&I Bar.

Moen’s wife used to own the grocery store that occupied the meeting space until 2006, when the Hunter C&I Bar purchased the space.

Seven fire crews from across Cass County battled the blaze, but when the flames settled, a big part of the town’s history was lost in the rubble.

“It’s sad. I hate to see it happen. My mom worked here for years and my wife. I hate to see it go but hopefully, we’ll get it replaced,” said Moen.

The Hunter C&I Bar consisted of two parts: the main bar and a meeting extension next door.

The extension used to be a grocery store that opened in 1928 and was acquired by the bar just twelve years ago.

In addition to the building’s history, the 90–year–old extension of the Hunter C&I Bar will be missed due to its spot as a meeting place for community members.

“We had a softball meeting in here Tuesday night for our league softball, that kind of thing so that kind of stuff happened all the time,” said Moen.

Due to the building’s role in his life, Moen says he’s sad to see the building go.

“Things have to be replaced. I hate to say it but you know you don’t want it to happen but it does and hopefully we get her all cleaned up and get something new and shiny on Main Street,” said Moen.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames away from the Hunter Grain Company’s headquarters next door. The company’s headquarters only suffered minor smoke damage as a result of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.