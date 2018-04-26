Kelly Armstrong And Mac Schneider To Debate In Race For U.S. House Seat

Republican And Democrat Both Won Endorsements At Their Party Conventions
TJ Nelson,

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota U.S. House candidates are holding their first debate next month in Bismarck.

Republican State Sen. Kelly Armstrong of Dickinson and Democrat Mac Schneider of Grand Forks both won endorsements at their recent party conventions.

The debate is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on May 5 at the Bismarck Radisson Hotel.

The event is sponsored by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.

North Dakota’s lone House seat is being vacated by Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer, who is running against Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

Related Post

City of Grand Forks Features “20 Years Stron...
Former First Lady Serves Lunch to Children with Gr...
Grand Forks Police Issue Warning on Fentanyl Laced...
FEMA Denies North Dakota Major Disaster Declaratio...

You Might Like

Jamestown Man Arrested After Driving Into Napa Auto Parts Store

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- A Jamestown man is facing several charges after driving his car through a Napa Auto Parts Store. Authorities say 23-year-old David McManus lost control of his vehicle, crossed through a ditch and struck the building. The crash happened…