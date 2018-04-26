Kelly Armstrong And Mac Schneider To Debate In Race For U.S. House Seat

Republican And Democrat Both Won Endorsements At Their Party Conventions

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota U.S. House candidates are holding their first debate next month in Bismarck.

Republican State Sen. Kelly Armstrong of Dickinson and Democrat Mac Schneider of Grand Forks both won endorsements at their recent party conventions.

The debate is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on May 5 at the Bismarck Radisson Hotel.

The event is sponsored by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.

North Dakota’s lone House seat is being vacated by Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer, who is running against Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.