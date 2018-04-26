LIVE: 13th Avenue South Construction Preview

Construction To Last Into October

Jeremy Gorden, Transportation Division Engineer with the City of Fargo, tells us about this year’s 13th Avenue Reconstruction Project.

Work started at 5 a.m. Thursday, April 26th between 45th Street S. in Fargo and 12th Street E in West Fargo.

Crews will spend the first two or three weeks working in the center of the roadway. That means the inside driving lane next to the median will be closed in each direction.

Different lanes will be closed at different points throughout the summer, but Gorden says traffic will still be able to travel on 13th at all times.

The project entails concrete paving, curb and gutter, shared-use path, city utilities, street lights and traffic signal improvements.

The project is expected to wrap up in October.