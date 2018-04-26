LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Zeke and Happy Jake

The perfect dogs for the great dog-walking weather that's finally here.

When you get up as early as we do here on the Morning Show, you’ll take any chance you get to keep a smile on your face. That’s where Happy Jake and Zeke come in awfully handy.

The 1-and-a-half-year-old yellow Lab and the 5-year-old blue heeler woke up pretty early themselves to come in all the way from James River Humane Society in Jamestown to the KVRR studios. And in spite of the early start to their day, they couldn’t have been sweeter.

Yellow labs routinely top the list of the most popular dogs in America, and it’s easy to see why with Happy Jake — he gets along with everybody, although he was a little worried about the camera. Zeke, as a herding dog, could be prone to nipping, but his manners were impeccable with everyone, human and dog alike. And as soon as you give them the chance, both of them love to wrestle and play, which is what they spent all their time off-camera doing.

If adopting of these sweet dogs looks like just the way to kick off your warm weather adventures this spring, check out the additional information on them, here.

https://www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=ND06&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added