MOORHEAD, Minn. –The Ronald McDonald House of the Red River Valley receives a big donation from Muscatell Subaru in Moorhead.
The $19,000 gift was raised through Subaru’s “Share the Love” event where $250 for every new vehicle sold would go towards the Ronald McDonald House or a charity of the buyer’s choice.
With a new home on the way, members of the organization are excited to receive a big boost to help families in need.
“It’s going to provide even more room for families, we’re going to be able to serve a lot more families every year, and support like this from our community makes this possible. It made our project possible to build the new house, and make sure that we can serve all the families that need us,” said Jill Christopher, the Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Red River Valley.
The new 30,000 square foot Ronald McDonald House near I–94 will have 24 bedrooms and is slated to open in May.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- A Jamestown man is facing several charges after driving his car through a Napa Auto Parts Store. Authorities say 23-year-old David McManus lost control of his vehicle, crossed through a ditch and struck the building. The crash happened…
MOORHEAD, Minn. --The Ronald McDonald House of the Red River Valley receives a big donation from Muscatell Subaru in Moorhead. The $19,000 gift was raised through Subaru's "Share the Love" event where $250 for every new vehicle sold would go…
SUPERIOR, Wis. (KMSP) - Evacuations have been ordered in Superior, Wisconsin after an explosion and series of fires at the Husky Refinery. At least five people were transported to hospitals after an explosion at the oil refinery that was reported at 10:06…