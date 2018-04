Sheyenne Takes Rivalry Girls Soccer Game against West Fargo

The Mustangs won 4-1

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The pitch was slanted in Sheyenne’s favor for much of their girls soccer matchup with West Fargo.

The Mustangs took a 1-0 lead early in the first half and never trailed as they won 4-1.

In Fargo, Davies and Shanley played to a 1-1 draw.