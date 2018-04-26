USHL: Fargo Force To Face Waterloo in Western Conference Finals

This is the fourth time in franchise history the Force advanced to the Western Conference Finals

FARGO, ND (Fargo Force)– With a 3-1 Western Conference Semifinal series win over the Omaha Lancers, the Fargo Force have advanced to the Western Conference Final for the fourth time in franchise history. The Force previously reached the Conference Final in 2009, 2010, and 2013 winning all three of those series and advancing to the Clark Cup Final in each of those years.

The Force will take on the Waterloo Black Hawks after they defeated the Lincoln Stars in the other Western Conference Semifinal series 3-1. As the low seed, Fargo will travel to Waterloo this weekend for games one and two on Saturday and Sunday and then will host games three and if necessary four at home at Scheels Arena on Friday, May 4 and Saturday, May 5. Game five if necessary would be back in Waterloo on Wednesday, May 9.

The Western Conference Final schedule is as follows:

All Fargo home games in bold to be played at Scheels Arena.

Game 1 @ Waterloo on Saturday, April 28 at 7:05 PM

Game 2 @ Waterloo on Sunday, April 29 at 5:05 PM

Game 3 @ Fargo on Friday, May 4 at 7:05 PM

Game 4 @ Fargo *if necessary on Saturday, May 5 at 7:05 PM

Game 5 @ Waterloo *if necessary on Wednesday, May 9 at 7:05 PM